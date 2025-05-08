Ex-Jets Draft Bust Tabbed Worst QB In Division After Breakout Season
The New York Jets used the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to select quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold was expected to come in and be the face of the franchise, but he quickly turned into a draft bust.
In three seasons with the Jets, went 13-25 while throwing for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. After that, he bounced around with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before landing the starting job with the Minnesota Vikings last season.
With the Vikings, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. It was by far the best year of his career. He played so well that the Seattle Seahawks gave him a three-year contract worth over $100 million.
Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spinzone isn't completely sold on the ex-Jet, though. Bedinger recently listed Darnold as the worst quarterback in the NFC West, placing him behind Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, and Matthew Stafford.
"I’m not going to say that Sam Darnold absolutely cannot keep things going from what we saw last year, but I’m skeptical," Bedinger wrote. "Darnold did so well playing in Minnesota’s offense under Kevin O’Connell, but he no longer has that same supporting cast around him. If he can be even close to what we saw last year in Minnesota, I’ll eat crow on this one."
While Darnold's supporting cast doesn't have Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson, or T.J. Hockenson anymore, it feels disrespectful to place him in last place. Last season, Darnold threw for more yards and touchdowns than any of the other three quarterbacks in his division.
That's not to say he should be ranked the top quarterback in the NFC West, but a last place ranking is quite disrespectful after such a breakout season.
