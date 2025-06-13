Ex-Jets GM Fires Shot At Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers but it doesn't seem like everyone thinks the marriage is going to work out.
Rodgers inked a one-year deal with the Steelers just before mandatory minicamp kicked off. He's already gotten some practice time under his belt with Pittsburgh and it will at least be an interesting season. At the very least, Week 1 will be fun as Pittsburgh takes on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum recently about Rodgers' deal with the Steelers and said he thinks that the future Hall of Famer actually will be "irrelevant" by Thanksgiving as a member of Pittsburgh.
"I think Aaron Rodgers is going to be irrelevant by Thanksgiving," Tannenbaum said on ESPN's 'Get Up.' "A non-playoff team, a 42-year-old quarterback who's a legend that's going off into the sunset... They're the third-best team in the division, they're going to have to find out about Will Howard, who they drafted from Ohio State, who I think is very intriguing. I don't think they can really win this division. And I think by the end of this season we're going to be talking about a massive transition."
That is a pretty bold take. Even if the Steelers aren't a Super Bowl contender, it's pretty hard to believe Rodgers could ever be "irrelevant." He looked good down the stretch last year with the Jets. Will that carry over to 2025 with Pittsburgh?
