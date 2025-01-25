Lions Named 'Best Fit' To Poach Jets Underrated Free Agent
There are a few months to go until free agency kicks off across the National Football League.
Free agency will begin in March and then there surely will be plenty of movement across the league. There will be plenty of star power out there for the taking and it will be an interesting few months. The New York Jets have some players heading to free agency that will be worth watching.
One who will be out there in free agency is cornerback DJ Reed. He spent the last three seasons with the Jets and was solid for the team, but he doesn't get as much recognition as someone like Sauce Gardner. Reed is a great cornerback in his own right and will be one of the top free agents available.
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke made a list of the top pending free agents. Reed made his list and he called the Detroit Lions the "best fit" to sign him.
"Best Fit: Detroit Lions," Brooke said. "Sauce Gardner may get all of the attention with the New York Jets, but D.J. Reed has been a solid starting cornerback in his own right. While he didn't have any interceptions last season, he held quarterbacks to a 58.3 completion rate when targeting him in 2024. In fact, he hadn't allowed a completion percentage higher than 61.4 over the last four seasons.
"Reed has real No. 1 lockdown potential, which makes him an ideal replacement for the Detroit Lions, who are losing Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey to free agency. They have the cap space to swing on a free agent somewhere, and Reed could be a great pairing with rookie Terrion Arnold for a one-two punch at the position."
The Lions could have an opening in the cornerback room with Davis heading to free agency as Brooke mentioned. Detroit clearly needs to improve its defense after the way the 2024 season ended. This seems like a pretty fair suggestion, but it is too early to know.
