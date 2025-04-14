Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Gets Latest Update From Expert
The New York Jets have had a pretty strong offseason so far.
New York have made some strong decisions to this point. The Jets added Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey, signed Justin Fields among others, and cut ties with guys like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams among others.
Rodgers specifically has all of the talent in the world, but there's far less drama with the franchise right now. He still hasn't officially announced whether or not he will be playing in 2025 and so there's buzz about him every single day. Will he land with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Mayve. Could he retire? Sure, that's a possibility. What about the New Orleans Saints now with Derek Carr injured? That's been talked about a lot over the last few days.
The longer he's out there on the open market, but more chatter that is going to happen.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and gave the latest update on Rodgers.
"If you're Aaron and you have the option -- I believe it would be an option -- I would think he couldn't make a lot of money (in New Orleans) but I believe they could work something out if they wanted to," Rapoport said. "If you're Aaron Rodgers, would you rather join the Saints who obviously do have a quarterback need or join the Steelers. I think that's kind of where it is.
"I think the Saints are going to be better than people believe if they do get a quarterback, but if you're Aaron Rodgers, doesn't the Steelers make more sense to you then the Saints do?"
