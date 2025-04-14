Jets Spent 'Considerable' Time With No. 3 Overall Prospect
The New York Jets are just over one week away from adding another exciting, young piece to the franchise.
New York has done some damage in the NFL Draft over the last few years including guys like Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Jamien Sherwood to just name a few.
It's a new era in New York with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey leading the franchise and barring a trade their first selection for the team will come with the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. It will kick off in 10 days on April 24th.
There have been a host of players visiting with the franchise or linked to the team as possible selections. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport pulled back the curtain on New York a bit on Monday and reported that the team is meeting with Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham on Tuesday and they spent a "considerable amount of time" with him throughout the draft process so far.
"Michigan DL Mason Graham, one of this Draft’s elite prospects, is visiting the Jets tomorrow, source said," Rapoport said. "NYJ has spent a considerable amount of time with Graham, including formal interview at the Combine, dinner the night before his Pro Day and now the Top 30 visit."
He's an interesting prospect, to say the least. ESPN actually has him ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in this draft class just behind Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter. ESPN has him ahead of guys like Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren, Armand Membou, and Shedeur Sanders. They even have him ranked ahead of Cam Ward who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. If he drops to No. 7, that would be a dream scenario.
