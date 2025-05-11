Jets Have Chance At History Heading In 2025 Season
The New York Jets already employ two memebers of the same family and there's a chance a third could end up making his mark.
New York already has both defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Quincy Williams in the organization. Quinnen is a three-time Pro Bowler while Quincy has earned one Pro Bowl nod himself. The two brothers have shined on the Jets defense and their third brother, Giovanni Williams, has gotten a shot with the team in rookie minicamp, as shared by USA Today's Ayrton Ostly.
"The New York Jets began rookie minicamp on May 9 with 43 players competing for roster spots," Ostly said. "Twelve tryout players are included in that 43-man group and one of those players has a strong connection to the Jets already. Miles College linebacker Giovanni Williams, the younger brother of Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Quincy Williams, is competing for a spot on New York's roster."
If he can impress enough this offseason to earn a spot on the roster the Jets would be the first team in almost 100 years that three brothers all played for the same team, as shared by the Associated Press' Dennis Waszack Jr.
"If the younger Williams can make the team, it’s believed the Jets would be the first NFL squad in nearly 100 years to have three brothers on the same active roster," Waszack said. According to , brothers Bill, Cobb and Joe Rooney were all members of the 1927 Duluth Eskimos after also previously being on the 1924 Duluth Kelleys’ roster together."
