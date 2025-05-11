Jets Country

Jets Have Chance At History Heading In 2025 Season

The Jets have a chance at history this offseason...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general view of large helmets of the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at the NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general view of large helmets of the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at the NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets already employ two memebers of the same family and there's a chance a third could end up making his mark.

New York already has both defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Quincy Williams in the organization. Quinnen is a three-time Pro Bowler while Quincy has earned one Pro Bowl nod himself. The two brothers have shined on the Jets defense and their third brother, Giovanni Williams, has gotten a shot with the team in rookie minicamp, as shared by USA Today's Ayrton Ostly.

"The New York Jets began rookie minicamp on May 9 with 43 players competing for roster spots," Ostly said. "Twelve tryout players are included in that 43-man group and one of those players has a strong connection to the Jets already. Miles College linebacker Giovanni Williams, the younger brother of Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Quincy Williams, is competing for a spot on New York's roster."

If he can impress enough this offseason to earn a spot on the roster the Jets would be the first team in almost 100 years that three brothers all played for the same team, as shared by the Associated Press' Dennis Waszack Jr.

"If the younger Williams can make the team, it’s believed the Jets would be the first NFL squad in nearly 100 years to have three brothers on the same active roster," Waszack said. According to , brothers Bill, Cobb and Joe Rooney were all members of the 1927 Duluth Eskimos after also previously being on the 1924 Duluth Kelleys’ roster together."

More NFL: Jets ‘Nasty’ New Star Already Has Aaron Glenn's Attention

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News