Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Looking For Surprise Deal
What is Aaron Rodgers going to do?
This is the biggest question in the National Football League right now. Rodgers has been tied to the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings. While this is the case, retirement can't be ruled. Rumors are heating up involving Rodgers but it's a complicated question and everything is still seemingly on the table.
For example, Pat McAfee -- who has at least some connection to Rodgers -- shared on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he hasn't even heard from Rodgers and that everything -- playing or not -- is likely being conidered.
While this is the case, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano reported that Rodgers is looking for a two-year deal in free agency if he continues his career.
"It's unclear if Rodgers wants another year of being beaten up by the New York media," Vacchiano said. "But he does apparently want to play two more years, according to multiple sources. If the Giants plan to draft a quarterback this year — and multiple sources indicate that they do — it might be hard to convince Rodgers that a two-year runway will really be available."
There's been a lot of chatter about Rodgers, and this is somewhat surprising because if retirement is being as heavily considered as it seemingly is, why would it be retirement or a two-year deal rather than a one-year pact?
Reports are flowing but nothing really matters until Rodgers makes an announcement. Until then, take everything with a grain of salt.
More NFL: Ex-Jets CB Makes It Clear He's Recruiting Aaron Rodgers