Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Reveals Surprising Asking Price
There has been a lot said about Aaron Rodgers over the last few months.
The New York Jets opted to move on from him around the Super Bowl. Since then, speculation and rumors have run rampant about him. There's been plenty of rumors about where he could go if he plays another year. There's been rumors about retirement. There's been speculation about potential massive price tags if he continues to play. There's been chatter about the possibility of waiting on certain teams to have a quarterback job open up.
It's been a lot of talk. But, Rodgers addressed pretty much everything on Thursday while joining "The Pat McAfee Show." He didn't give a concrete answer on whether or not he will play in 2025, but did say everything is on the table. He talked about teams he has spoken with and also talked about how he is dealing with something in his personal life which is part of the reason he hasn't made a decision yet.
Rodgers was extremely candid while speaking with McAfee and one thing he addressed is a potential price tag if he were to play in 2025. Some have speculated a number could reach as high as $40 million, but Rodgers said that simply isn't true and that he spoke to teams about a potential $10 million deal if he doesn't retire.
"There's been a lot of people assuming they have information about me that's just not true," Rodgers said. "I've been straight up from the start with these teams from the start about where I was at starting with the money thing. I told every single one of the teams I talked to it ain't about the money. I'd play for $10 (million), I don't care. I never once said I need a multi-year deal (or) $30 or $40 million per year. That's absolute (explicit). I said I'd play for ($10 million), whatever."
That seems like a pretty fair price tag for a quarterback who threw 28 touchdown passes last year even at 41 years old.
