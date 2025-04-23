Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Gets New Steelers Update
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have interest in Aaron Rodgers and have been waiting around to see if he would join the franchise this offseason.
He addressed this fact himself while recently joining "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers talked about his trip to Pittsburgh and his throwing session with DK Metcalf. He had nothing but positive things to say, but also noted that something is taking his focus in his personal life and that teams know this and he isn't holding anyone "hostage."
It's been about a week since his interview on the show and The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday that Pittsburgh hasn't heard anything else since the appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
"Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Steelers are in a holding pattern in regards to Aaron Rodgers," Russini said. "Sources tell me Pittsburgh has not received further updates from the four-time MVP following his Pat McAfee Show appearance last Thursday, in which he said he was “open to anything and attached to nothing” while he continued to focus on off-field matters. Recently, my colleague Mike Silver spoke to Rodgers’ former (Green Bay Packers) and Jets teammate and current (Los Angeles Ram) Davante Adams about his friend’s next move. He believes Rodgers still wants to play football.
"In the meantime, the Steelers must turn their attention to the draft — specifically their first-round selection, No. 21 overall. Signing Rodgers does not remove the need to secure a long-term QB for GM Omar Khan, but with Rodgers’ status in limbo and Pittsburgh’s offseason program already underway, the urgency is there."
This isn't overtly shocking. Rodgers made it clear that he has something going on an didn't give a timeline. Thursday will be interesting, for sure, though. Will Pittsburgh get a different quarterback?
