Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Has Surprising 2025 Projection
Will former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?
That's up in the air right now still. He's a free agent and with really no end date in sight. If he plays, it seems like a pretty safe bet that it would be for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are the only team still with ties to him and didn't draft a quarterback early. Rodgers noted that he's dealing with something in his personal life while recently joining "The Pat McAfee Show." He mentioned the fact that he's informed teams of whatever is going on. So, it's a pretty safe bet that the Steelers know what is going on and their avoidance of a quarterback early is just another sign of this.
We'll see what happens. Until a contract is signed or he announces his retirement, nothing can be ruled out.
But, what if he plays? ESPN's Mike Clay seems to think he will and will in fact end up joining the Steelers. He released a fascinating projection guide for the 2025 season in which each players' stats have been projected along with team records, player rankings, playoff teams, etc. It's extremely in-depth and has Rodgers on the Steelers. The projections aren't great for him, though.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Projections For Aaron Rodgers:
15 games, 324-for-500 passing, 3,549 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions
27 rushing attempts, 99 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns
Projected wins: 8.7
That would be a step back from his performance in 2025 with the Jets in which he finished the year with 28 passing touchdowns, 3,897 passing yards, and 11 interceptions.
