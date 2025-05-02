Executive Shares 'Unfiltered' Thoughts On Jets' Mason Taylor
The New York Jets needed a new tight end this offseason with Tyler Conklin leaving the organization and struck gold by taking young playmaker Mason Taylor out of LSU.
Taylor broke a handful of school records while at LSU and now will step into the clear No. 1 role at tight end for the Jets. He's gotten praise left and right since the addition to New York and some even have talked about the possibility of Taylor becoming the No. 2 overall receiving option to Jets quarterback Justin Fields fairly quickly behind just Garrett Wilson.
It's not just fans and media pundits alike who have discussed the selection. The Athletic's Mike Sando shared a column in which anonymous executives discussed "unfiltered" thoughts the AFC selections. There was pretty much nothing but love for Taylor.
"Big fan of Mason Taylor’s game," an executive said as transcribed by Sand. "If I were Indy, I would have waited and taken Mason Taylor in the second round instead of taking Tyler Warren in Round 1.
"I just think in the NFL, unless you are a (Rob Gronkowski), a (George Kittle) or someone that can play big at the catch point and win 50-50s at a high rate, you have to be able to separate as a pass catcher. Taylor can do that."
That's some pretty high praise for the young playmaker before he has even had his first practice as a member of the Jets, but it is a good sign.