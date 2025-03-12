Why Jets Are Perfect For $39 Million Cowboys Playmaker
The New York Jets have a real need in the wide receiver room right now.
New York has Garrett Wilson with the team and it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere. With Davante Adams gone and Allen Lazard likely to follow, the Jets need to find at least one guy who pair with Wilson. It wouldn't hurt to add more than one receiver as well.
Free agency is here and there's plenty of talent out there for the taking for New York. Who could make sense for them, though? One guy who hasn't gotten much buzz this week but could be a perfect fit is 11-year NFL veteran Brandin Cooks.
Cooks is available on the open market after his two-year, $39.7 million deal wrapped up. He spent the last two years with the Dallas Cowboys. In 2024, he played in just 10 games and had 259 receiving yards and 26 catches. In 2023, he had 657 receiving yards and 54 catches to go along with eight touchdowns.
He has six seasons with over 1,000 yards under his belt and when he's healthy, he could be a good deep threat opposite Wilson for new reported Jets quarterback Justin Fields. Cooks is projected to land a one-year deal worth over $5 million by Spotrac. That's affordable, for sure. The Jets need to bring in at least one or two playmakers this offseason. Cooks is a guy who could have a solid impact without breaking the bank.
