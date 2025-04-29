Jets Country

Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign With AFC Contender

What will Aaron Rodgers decide to do?

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and that decision has sent the NFL world into a tailspin revolving around the 41-year-old signal caller.

Rodgers has had a few options in free agency, but he hasn't made a decision yet. At this point, he could be leaning toward retirement instead of playing another year.

NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently predicted Rodgers would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers and play the 2025 season as the team's starting quarterback. Scataglia doesn't believe the Steelers' decision to draft Will Howard in the sixth round will impact their pursuit of Rodgers.

"Drafting Will Howard in the 2024 NFL Draft could be a good long-term situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers if they are able to sign Aaron Rodgers for a year," Scataglia wrote. "I believe they pull it off."

The Steelers need to sign Rodgers this season if they want any chance at competing for the AFC North title and eventually the Super Bowl. Signing the former Jets star wouldn't make them the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but it would certainly give them a much better chance than they have right now.

Plus, it would allow Howard to sit behind Rodgers for a year or two. These years of development could be crucial for Howard's future. This scenario could set the Steelers up to have Rodgers for a year or two and Howard as the quarterback of the future when Rodgers leaves town.

