NFL Writer Gives Modest Prediction For Jets' 2025 Campaign
The New York Jets made quite a few notable changes over the course of the offseason. They've moved on from a chunk of the coaching staff and replaced them with Aaron Glenn and company. They cut the duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, replacing them with Justin Fields and rookie wide out Arian Smith.
But will these changes be for the better?
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together his record predictions heading into the 2025 season. When he got to the Jets, he predicted they would finish a modest 8-9, good for third in the AFC East.
"Perhaps bringing some of that rugged culture over from Detroit to New York, Aaron Glenn's New York Jets could go 8-9 in the 2025 NFL Season, which would indicate that they could be just a few pieces away from once again making the playoffs," Scataglia wrote. "The Jets have the longest playoff-drought streak in the NFL."
In year one under Fields, the Jets need to have modest expectations. The young quarterback hasn't been placed in a position to win in the NFL just yet, so it's tough to tell what he's truly made of.
As for Glenn, the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator will likely have high expectations for a very talented team. Glenn was a winner with Detroit and he'll likely carry that culture to the Big Apple.
A record prediction of around .500 would be a solid season in year one of the Fields era.
More NFL: AFC Contender Dubbed 'Best Fit' In Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes