NFL Scout Shares Prediction For Jets' No. 7 Pick
The New York Jets are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch over the next week.
Will the Jets stick with the No. 7 pick in the draft or make some sort of trade? If they do stay at No. 7, who could they pick? ESPN's Matt Miller shared an intriguing column on Thursday in which he shared scout's picks for each of the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft. For the Jets, Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou was the pick.
"Projected pick from an AFC South area scout: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri," Miller shared. "There were several directions the Jets could have gone. It would be tempting to pick a pass catcher, either a receiver or one of the top two tight ends -- Tyler Warren (Penn State) or Colston Loveland (Michigan).
But I think our scout was smart to get the Jets' offensive line help. Membou started 30 career games at right tackle for Missouri, allowing only one sack during the 2024 season. He's 10th on my board. 'I love Membou. He's my top offensive lineman, and they have a huge hole at right tackle,' the AFC South scout said. 'Olu Fashanu and Membou is one hell of a bookend group in an offense that's gonna want to run the ball down your throat.'
Membou has been a popular selection for New York with mock drafts popping up left and right. He's widely considered to be the top offensive lineman in this draft class. New York appears poised to be a run-heavy team with Justin Fields and a strong running back room. This pick may not be flashy, but it would significantly improve the running game and pass protection.
