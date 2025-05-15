Should Jets Add Firepower By Signing 6-Time Pro Bowler?
There's reasons to have excitement right now about the New York Jets.
New York has made a handful of big moves this offseason, including signing Justin Fields, drafting Armand Membou and Mason Taylor, and hiring Aaron Glenn among other moves. There still is plenty of time left in the offseason as well if the Jets decide to make even more moves.
New York addressed its two biggest holes in the NFL Draft by taking Membou for the offensive line and Tayor at tight end. As of this moment, arguably the biggest position of need right now would be receiver behind Garrett Wilson. New York has some talent in the form of Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley, and Arian Smith.
Right now, there isn't a clear No. 2 on the roster, although Lazard seems like the obvious option. That will be sorted out throughout the offseason, but there are guys available still who could help. One obvious option is six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.
Last year, he racked up 70 catches and 744 yards in 15 games for the Chicago Bears. He also had seven touchdowns. Allen spent the first 11 years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers -- although the franchise was in San Diego for the first four years of his career.
In 2023, Allen was a Pro Bowler for the sixth time and had 108 catches, 1,243 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in just 13 games played.
Allen is a big-bodied receiver at 6'2'' who would be a strong option and safety blanket for Justin Fields over the middle of the field. A receiver room with Wilson and Allen leading the way along with Taylor, Lazard, and Smith would be very solid on paper.
Right now, the Jets have just over $23 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. Allen is out there for the taking. Should New York give him a call before someone else can?
