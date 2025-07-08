Ex-Jets Star Announced Next Move After Retirement
A former New York Jets star alraedy had found his next calling.
Former Jets star CJ Mosley recently announced his retirement from the National Football League after an impressive 10-season career with the Baltimore Ravens and Jets. Unfortunately, he was only able to play in four games last year before hanging up his cleats.
It hasn't been long, by any means since his announcement, and he already has found what he is going to do next. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on Tuesday that Mosley is opening a sports agency called "Legacy Trust Sports Group."
"Former Jets LB C.J. Mosley, retired from the NFL, is launching Legacy Trust Sports Group with his longtime biz partner Brandon Wassel. LTSG will be a full-service sports agency," Cimini said. "Mosley: 'Coaching was never my path, but guiding, mentoring and doing the right thing has always been in my DNA.'"
Mosley and the Jets went in different directions early in the offseason and even though he hasn't been on the roster, he has still been in contact with some of the young guys on the roster and helping them out. Clearly, Mosley has a knack for helping out his fellow player and this will be another way to do so.
Mosley clearly knows the business inside and out after playing 10 seasons. Now, it's only going to be a matter of helping players out in a new way. He was a superstar on the field between the lines and now, his next task will be finding ways to add commas.