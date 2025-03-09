Ex-Jets Star Davante Adams Joining NFC Contender On $46 Million Deal
The New York Jets recently cut ties with star receiver Davante Adams and it didn't take long for him to find a new home.
There was plenty of speculation about his future. Most of the chatter suggested that Adams could be looking to reunite with Aaron Rodgers elsewhere for the 2025 season. That isn't going to be the case, though. Adams reportedly landed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The newest member of the Rams — Davante Adams," Rapoport said. "Davante Adams wanted more than $20M per year and to stay on the West Coast. He gets that and more. And while there was always talk of him landing with Aaron Rodgers, he found the right place for him."
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that Adams will be signing a two-year deal with the Rams worth $46 million with $26 million guaranteed.
"Six-time Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per source," Schefter said. "Adams arrives at a time the Rams are preparing to move on from standout WR Cooper Kupp.
"Davante Adams’ deal with the Rams is for two years, $46 million and includes $26 million guaranteed."
Adams was acquired by the Jets during the 2024 season in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, things didn't work out and now he will be playing elsewhere after the Jets recently released him with the Rams.
