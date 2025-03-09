Jets' Sauce Gardner Responds To Aaron Rodgers-Vikings Rumors
We could end up finding where Aaron Rodgers will be playing in 2025 over the next few days.
First and foremost, he has to make a decision on whether or not he will be playing in 2025. He hasn't made an official announcement, but it does seem like all signs are pointing to him playing in 2025. Rumors have picked up over the last few days about the Minnesota Vikings as a potential landing spot.
New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner responded to the rumors on social media.
"If Aaron goes to the Vikings, he might be #1 in all QB stats," Gardner said with a crying emoji.
He may not be wrong. Rodgers isn't a spring chicken any longer, but he did have 28 touchdown passes last year in his first season back from an Achilles injury. If you were to put Rodgers on the Vikings another year removed from the injury with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and maybe Davante Adams if he could bring him to Minnesota, there's no reason why he couldn't have another great year.
New York opted to move on from Rodgers and now he's going to be a hot commodity when free agency opens up. Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold led the Vikings in 2024. Could Rodgers come in and replace him in 2025? It certainly could be a fun story if he were to do so. We should find out more very soon.
