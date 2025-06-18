Jets Transformation Getting National Buzz
The New York Jets have been hard at work trying to transform the franchise this offseason and it has worked, at least on paper.
A lot of talent has left the building. Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, CJ Mosley, and DJ Reed are all gone, to name a few guys. While this is the case, the Jets have been strategic with their additions since landing Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and they have at least turned some heads around the league.
Even with all of the talent leaving the team, NFL.com's Nick Shook listed the Jets among the seven teams who have improved the most this offseason.
"I've loved the Jets' approach since they hired Aaron Glenn as their new coach in January," Shook said. "For the first time in years, New York did not strike a false offseason note, at least to my ears, bolstering the defense with veterans like DL Derrick Nnadi and S Andre Cisco while using a first-round selection on Armand Membou, who should pair with 2024 first-rounder Olumuyiwa Fashanu to give the team a nice set of bookend tackles.
"The Jets' best pick of this year's draft might end up being tight end Mason Taylor (Round 2, No. 42 overall), a polished pass-catcher with the potential to make a difference from Day 1. The big question mark is Justin Fields, a quarterback who needs to prove himself now that he's with his third NFL team in as many years. Then again, this feels like his best opportunity to do so, compared to previous situations in Chicago and Pittsburgh."
The Jets have added intriguing pieces, like Justin Fields, Mason Taylor, Armand Membou, and Josh Reynolds among others. New York has done more than that, though. The culture is clearly different just a few months after hiring Glenn. Things are trending up and people are taking notice of the Jets nationally.
More NFL: Jets Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old Amid Roster Shuffle