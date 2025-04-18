Ex-Jets Star Predicted To Have Big 'Impact' On NFL Draft
The New York Jets cut ties with Aaron Rodgers and no longer need to think about him.
They have a new quarterback in Justin Fields and plenty of issues to work on with their own team rather than thinking about where the future Hall of Famer will sign. That isn't the case with every franchise, though. For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers' top quarterback currently is Mason Rudolph with NFL Draft quickly approaching.
It's now under one week away and it's unknown if they will draft a guy, continue to wait out Rodgers, or maybe some variation of both. All in all, it's going to be an interesting week, especially after his long interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.
He will be felt in some way, shape, or form NFL.com's Jeff Kerr featured him on his list of players who will "impact" the first round without being seleect.
"Aaron Rodgers (free agent)," Kerr said. "While it's unlikely Rodgers signs with the Steelers or Vikings prior to the draft, he would impact any team's future draft plans at quarterback. Teams that don't draft a quarterback in the early rounds may pursue Rodgers after the draft, creating a potential bidding war for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
"If the Steelers are able to get Shedeur Sanders or any of the top-end quarterbacks, it's fair to wonder where Rodgers goes next -- or if he decides to retire. He can control the narrative if he decides to sign prior to the draft."
Keep an eye on him over the next week.
