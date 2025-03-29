Jets 'Most Likely' Big-Name Addition Revealed By Insider
The New York Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft and as we get closer it will get a little clearer who the team is considering.
Recently, guys like Tyler Warren out of Penn State, Armand Membou out of Missouri, and even quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart have been floated as potential options for the No. 7 pick. We'll see what happens.
Most of what you see this time of year is mock drafts from people without real ties to the team. But, there is some intriguing information out there. When one of the team insiders speaks about who the team could get, that's real news. For example, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared a story naming the "most likely" targets for New York at No. 7 and he had Warren at the top of his list.
"No. 1. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State," Rosenblatt said. "There is a segment of the Jets’ fan base that wants the team to select the top tight end prospect in this draft, while another segment is wholly against that idea, instead preferring an offensive tackle. Déjà vu. This was the same situation as a year ago, when there was a lot of buzz about the Jets targeting tight end Brock Bowers. The Jets played into it, but ultimately picked offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.
"They might be faced with the same dilemma in 2025, especially since right tackle and tight end are arguably their two biggest needs at the moment. Let’s focus on Warren first. He’s listed ahead of Missouri OT Armand Membou on this list because odds are higher Warren will actually be there at No. 7 — Membou could go as high as No. 4."
Landing Warren would give the Jets a big-name tight end that they need right now after losing Tyler Conklin. It would make almost too much sense and it's intriguing that Rosenblatt mentioned him.