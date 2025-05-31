Ex-Jets Star Tabbed 'Best NFL Free Agent Left' On Board
The Aaron Rodgers free agency saga has been one of the top storylines in football since the New York Jets released him earlier this offseason.
The drama has dragged on, and Rodgers has found a way to turn a boring storyline into the biggest news headlines of the offseason.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently listed Rodgers as the top free agent still available and the ex-Jets star's seemingly sat at this spot on these kinds of lists for months now.
"This one feels a little weird, if only because most people still believe Aaron Rodgers is going to join the Pittsburgh Steelers at some point," Davenport wrote. "However, the 41-year-old is still technically a free agent, so he has to get a spot here. After all, he is a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer.
"With that said, it has been a while since we saw Rodgers play at an MVP level. But while he may not be the player he once was, the guy who started all 17 games for the New York Jets last year wasn't awful, either. In 2024, the 10-time Pro Bowler threw for 3,897 yards—good for eighth in the league. His 28 touchdown passes also ranked inside the top 10 and tied him with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills."
At this point, Rodgers is likely left to choose between retirement and the Pittsburgh Steelers. It seems as though he's going to end up taking a job with the Steelers, which could prove to be a huge move for him and the team if everything works out.
The Steelers have been competitive for the last few seasons without consistent quarterback play. Adding in a future Hall of Famer like Rodgers has the potential to take this team over the top if Rodgers can play well.
Either way, Rodgers' free agency saga is a top story for a reason.
