NFL Writer Favors Will Howard Over Aaron Rodgers for Steelers Job

Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not be a fit with the Steelers after all.

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers and former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been engaged in an ongoing free agency saga that's seen a lot of twists and turns.

Rodgers still hasn't signed anywhere and it seems like he's choosing between the Steelers or retirement. This saga has seemed to test the patience of a lot of people in and around Pittsburgh.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently revealed that they favored Steelers 2025 sixth round draft pick Will Howard over Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

"By starting sixth-round rookie Will Howard, the Steelers will find themself in a win-win situation, even if it comes with losing quite a bit," Sobleski wrote. "Can Howard be that quarterback? The odds aren't in his favor. But the Steelers need to find out one way or the other.

"The 6'4", 236-pound rookie has the frame, athleticism and enough arm talent to make an impression, as long as he continues to improve his lower-body mechanics and post-snap reads. The Steelers could have selected Howard two or even three rounds earlier and no one would have blinked. Now, he's the best chance for the franchise to get out of the rut it's stuck in, either by playing well above his draft status or performing poorly enough to place the Steelers squarely among the top 10 draft-pick range for the first time in 25 years."

Published
