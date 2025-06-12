Ex-Jets Star Tabbed 'Biggest Loser' Of NFL OTAs
The New York Jets traded for edge rusher Haason Reddick last season and it was a complete disaster.
After sitting out for a chunk of the season, Reddick finally returned to the field and hardly contributed for the Jets. New York would eventually let him walk away in free agency this offseason, with Reddick signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested the ex-Jets star was one of the bigger losers of NFL OTAs this offseason.
"Now, Reddick finds himself in Tampa on a one-year, 'prove it' deal. Except Reddick hasn’t really been in Tampa—despite needing to learn a new defense, Reddick skipped most of OTAs to work out on his own," Davenport wrote. "When Reddick finally did arrive in Tampa, he told reporters that any concerns over his absence was a double-decker nothingburger.
"That may well be true. But it’s not a good look for the veteran—especially after last year’s fiasco in the Big Apple. If fall rolls around and Reddick starts piling up sacks, this will all be forgotten. But if Reddick gets off to a slow start for a Buccaneers team that badly needs pass-rushing help, the grumbles are going to start regarding Reddick’s level of commitment—whether those grumbles are justified or not."
Reddick has turned from the Jets' headache to the Buccaneers' headache. Now the edge rusher is missing time during OTAs in order to work on his own despite never playing in the defense that he's signed to play with.
If last season was any sort of indication, Reddick's drama is only going to continue as the season goes on.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Land $60 Million Star In Huge Trade