Jets Predicted To Land $60 Million Star In Huge Trade
The New York Jets opted to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this offseason. This pair of moves made the team a lot younger and saved a significant amount of money for the Jets.
The team replaced Rodgers with Justin Fields, but they haven't replaced Adams yet. In fact, beyond Garrett Wilson, the Jets have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in football. It's clear they need to make a move as soon as possible if they want to give Fields a good chance to succeed.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently predicted the Jets would trade a 2026 fourth round pick and a 2027 seventh round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
"The New York Jets could be very interested in Sutton’s services if he’s made available," Kay wrote. "The club needs to find a running mate for top wideout Garrett Wilson after the failed Davante Adams experiment lasted just 11 games. With Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard currently penciled in as the potential starters alongside Wilson, Gang Green would be wise to make a run at Sutton.
"The receiver would provide far better support than new quarterback Justin Fields’ current options after Wilson and gives the squad a better chance of making a postseason foray."
Sutton would be a huge addition for the Jets. He's not a superstar, but he would be one of the better WR2's in all of football, especially with somebody like Wilson opposite of him.
The veteran wideout is entering the final year of his $60 million contract, so it would make sense for the Broncos to want to trade him away. If the Jets believe they can contend for a postseason spot, making this trade would push them in the right direction, especially for the limited draft capital in question.
More NFL: Jets Minicamp Is Crucial For Young Offensive Tackle