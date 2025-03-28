Ex-Jets Star Wide Receiver Eyeing Potential Return To New York
Former New York Jets wide receiver Robbie Chosen, formerly known as Robby Anderson, is attempting to make an NFL comeback. When asked about which team he would want to join, Chosen directly mentioned the Jets.
"I’m open to every team. I don’t want to make it seem like I’m too good for any team," Chosen said. "I’m just hoping for a great opportunity, but the Jets would mean a lot. My career started there, and the culture that I know that they’re building and everything. Not to single any team out, but that would be special. It would be nostalgic."
A reunion could make sense for both sides. Obviously, Chosen is looking for a job with whichever team wants him. But the Jets have a depleted wide receiver room and could use a veteran like Chosen who clearly wants to be with the team.
Derek Praschak of The Jet Press thinks this would be a good idea. He recently urged the Jets to pursue the reunion that Chosen is eyeing.
"If he’s given consistent playing time, or at least a real chance to earn a role in the offense, he could still provide value," Praschak wrote. "He wants to be here, and with his career hanging in the balance, the Jets might get the most motivated version of Robbie Chosen anyone’s seen. The Jets need a receiver, and he needs the Jets. In a weird way, this might be a match made in football heaven."
It may be tough to call this a match made in football heaven, but it could certainly make sense. While Chosen might not post 1,000 yard seasons or gaudy touchdown numbers, he could be a solid veteran option. His eagerness to return to New York shows that he wants to be there, which is a trait that's hard to come by in the current state of the NFL.
