Ex-Jets Superstar Opens Up About Garrett Wilson's Future In NY
Will the New York Jets find a way to keep Garrett Wilson around for the foreseeable future?
Wilson is under team control for the next two seasons but there have been reports out there about a potential trade request, although he hasn't actually done so at this point. The 24-year-old is a dynamic talent who has been off to one of the best starts to a career for a receiver in Jets history.
He became the first receiver in Jets history to top 1,000 yards or more in the first three years of his career. Wilson also became the second receiver in Jets history to reach 1,000 or more in three consecutive seasons at any point in their career.
Clearly, the Jets should want to keep him and avoid any distractions. Former Jets receiver Brandon Marshall knows a thing or two about having success and weighed in on Wilson's future at Radio Row on "The Jake Asman Show."
"I care about players, I care about Garrett," Marshall said. "I think Garrett is a top-5 talent and if he can't thrive there, just from the fraternity standpoint athlete-to-athlete, you know, like you may need to look elsewhere. I know there is some talk out there and I just hope and pray that he and his team and the Jets sit down and can get on the same page because it would be a huge loss for our organization.
"As a player's standpoint, if you can't put me in a position to impact this team in the best way that I can and also help me reach my goals, then you have to look in other places. No player wants to be not in a position to unlock their full potential."
Hopefully, the two sides can hash everything out this offseason.
More NFL: Packers Star 'Most Definitely' Wants Jets Star To Join Green Bay