Packers Star 'Most Definitely' Wants Jets Star To Join Green Bay
Will Davante Adams remain with the New York Jets for the 2025 season?
It certainly is possible. There hasn't been much chatter about him lately, but we will definitely find out more about his future once everything is sorted out with Aaron Rodgers. Adams unsurprisingly looked like a star in 2024 after joining New York and had 854 yards on 67 catches in 11 games. That's a pace of over 1,319 yards if he was with New York for all 17 games.
Adams clearly still can play, but he currently has a cap hit of over $38 million for each of the next two seasons. If he is going to return, it likely would mean that he and the Jets need to restructure his contract in order to make the numbers work.
It seems like a good idea to bring him back, but everything is contingent on Rodgers at this time as well.
What if he goes elsewhere? Any team looking for receiver help surely would be wise to go after him. Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was teammates with Adams on the Las Vegas Raiders and went on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams and said he would "most definitely" want to reunite with the star pass-catcher in Green Bay.
"Most definitely, most definitely," Jacobs said when asked if he wants Adams in Green Bay. "I think he's an amazing receiver and an amazing person. Obviously, I would want to see what it would cost us, but I do think we have a spot for him."
This isn't the first time the Packers have been loosely mentioned as a fit for Adams. Green Bay is an up-and-coming team with clear receiver question marks. If Adams becomes available, keep an eye on them. But, he's currently still under contract with New York.
