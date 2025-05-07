Ex-Jets Wide Receiver Takes Shot At New York After Signing With Rival
The New York Jets used their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Elijah Moore. Moore was expected to be a huge contributor for the Jets, but never really panned out.
After two seasons in New York, he landed with the Cleveland Browns. He also spent two seasons in Cleveland before hitting free agency and signing with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.
Now that Moore is with the Bills and Josh Allen, he's spoken out on his history with quarterbacks in the NFL, seemingly taking a shot at the Jets in the process.
"I have run into some quarterback trouble," said Moore, h/t NFL.com. "I can't throw the ball to myself. The guys that I have played with in the past were not bad quarterbacks, I'm saying that, it's just kind of the situation. I've been playing with so many guys ... feels like five quarterbacks every single season, you know."
To be fair to Moore, he did have quite a few different quarterbacks in New York. During his rookie campaign, the Jets had three different signal callers start games (Joe Flacco, Mike White, Zach Wilson). None of those guys were elite options at the time. During his second and final season with the Jets, the same three quarterbacks made starts.
It's tough to see a former player take a shot at the team like this, especially because his production wasn't much at all, but it's hard to blame the guy. Quarterback has been a revolving door for years in New York.
