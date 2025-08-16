Ex-Lion Set To Be Secret Weapon For Jets This Season
The New York Jets should be able to surprise some people in 2025.
The Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams coming out of the tunnel any longer, but this offense arguably is in a better place overall. Justin Fields is significantly younger than Rodgers and has impressed in camp. He brings a dual-threat option to New York that hasn't been there in years. Rodgers certainly didn't wasn't the running threat that Fields is after coming off his Achilles injury.
The offense in general is loaded on paper. Fields at quarterback, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen carrying the load at running back, Garrett Wilson as the No. 1 receiver, and Mason Taylor as the No. 1 tight end. On top of this, the offensive line is in a significantly better place. In fact, there has been chatter out there this offseason about how the Jets could have one of the better offensive lines in football depending on health.
Jets WR Josh Reynolds has raised eyebrows throughout camp so far
There has been questions about the receiver position beyond Wilson, but one guy who has stepped up throughout camp has been eight-year National Football League veteran Josh Reynolds. He came over this offseason and has impressed. Last year, he was able to play just nine games and had 13 catches for 194 yards.
The year before, though, Reynolds had 608 receiving yards and 40 catches as a member of the Detroit Lions. Aaron Glenn spent time with Reynolds over in Detroit and all of the buzz out of camp so far is that he has far and away been the No. 2 receiver in the offense.
Wilson is undoubtedly the No. 1 receiver in this offense. He's likely going to get double-digit targets each week and will carry the load. Taylor is going to play a big role if he's healthy. But Reynolds, he can be the secret weapon. If he can stay healthy and reach those numbers from back in 2023 with Detroit, that's all New York would need with Wilson and Taylor also playing a heavy role in the passing offense. There wasn't much buzz about him when he joined the Jets.
He's 30 years old and stood out because the Jets prioritized youth and players under 30 this offseason. But, this guy clearly has impressed Glenn and has turned heads throughout camp so far. Don't be surprised if by the time the season ends, Reynolds reaches new career highs if he can stay healthy.
