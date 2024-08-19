Ex-New York Jets Quarterback Doesn't Sound Likely to Play Much for Broncos
The New York Jets decided to cut their losses with quarterback Zach Wilson in the offseason, which was the right decision. It was clear he wasn't going to make an impact on this team anytime in the near future.
Wilson had every opportunity in the world to prove to the Jets' front office and coaching staff that he was a capable NFL quarterback but failed to do so multiple times.
He was traded to the Denver Broncos, a place where he might find some success. Many have projected the Broncos to be a below-average team, and they have a below-average quarterback room that Wilson should stand out in.
However, he's done the opposite, as Denver has reportedly been interested in what Bo Nix has done on the field. Nix, a rookie quarterback out of Oregon, will have an opportunity to prove he should be the Broncos starter.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the team has "privately" been impressed with what he's done on the field.
"We'll get a significant run with Bo Nix and the starters," Fowler said ahead of the Broncos' preseason game on Sunday. Honestly, he's been getting that. He was a first-team runner in the joint practice with the Packers. He got some time with the top receivers last week in the preseason game, acquitted himself well.
"He's got some momentum here. Privately, the Broncos are not hiding away from the fact that he's been impressive. His ability to process at the line of scrimmage, move the ball downfield. They really like it."
Head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Friday that Wilson would be "phase three" in their quarterback plans.
"I think we're going to see Bo starting out in Phase1, [Jarrett Stidham] in Phase 2 and Zach [Wilson] in Phase 3," Payton said.
While New York fans won't be surprised to hear about some of the struggles he's continued to face even with a new team, this is one of the best opportunities around the league for him to start.
It'll be interesting to see which direction Denver goes in, as he has the most experience out of anybody on the team.
Once viewed as somebody who could make a major impact for the Jets, Wilson looks like he could be struggling to keep a job in the league. Perhaps he gets an opportunity at some point, but the Broncos seem confident in Nix, which isn't a great sign for the BYU product.