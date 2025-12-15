Jets Shockingly Fire Steve Wilks As Roller Coaster Season Continues
In this story:
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football this season and they continue to face backlash for a lot of their struggles.
First year head coach Aaron Glenn has struggled in his new role. The Jets are often unprepared for big games. The talent is there, for the most part, but the team isn't ever ready to play at a high level.
A lot of the pressure has been on the defense, which is the unit that was supposed to carry the Jets through the season. But this unit has struggled.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The backlash has come back on defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Wilks has been under fire since the beginning of the season, but Glenn has vocally defended him through the course of the season.
But Glenn announced on Monday that the Jets had fired Wilks after another disappointing week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.
Jets move on from Steve Wilks as defense continues to struggle
"I thought it was time to make a change. I'm going to make the decision that's best for this organization at all times," Glenn said when announcing the shocking firing of Wilks.
The Jets announced their passing game coordinator, Chris Harris, will take over as the interim defensive coordinator. Harris will also call plays for the Jets defense.
This move was a long time coming for the Jets. New York is allowing nearly 140 rushing yards per game, which is near the bottom of the league. They're also allowing over 28 points per game, which is the third highest total in the league.
Glenn's decision to fire Wilks is a big one because he could have stuck with his choice for defensive coordinator into the offseason. A lot of times, first year head coaches will stick with their coordinators through the entire season. Glenn's willingness to fire Wilks is a good sign for the Jets' future.
This move was seemingly inevitable, but the Jets have finally made the switch with a few games remaining.
More NFL: Daniel Jones Injury Could Shockingly Benefit Jets In Long Run
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org