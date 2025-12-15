Jets Shockingly Fire Steve Wilks As Roller Coaster Season Continues

The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football this season and they continue to face backlash for a lot of their struggles.

First year head coach Aaron Glenn has struggled in his new role. The Jets are often unprepared for big games. The talent is there, for the most part, but the team isn't ever ready to play at a high level.

A lot of the pressure has been on the defense, which is the unit that was supposed to carry the Jets through the season. But this unit has struggled.

The backlash has come back on defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Wilks has been under fire since the beginning of the season, but Glenn has vocally defended him through the course of the season.

But Glenn announced on Monday that the Jets had fired Wilks after another disappointing week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

Jets move on from Steve Wilks as defense continues to struggle

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"I thought it was time to make a change. I'm going to make the decision that's best for this organization at all times," Glenn said when announcing the shocking firing of Wilks.

The Jets announced their passing game coordinator, Chris Harris, will take over as the interim defensive coordinator. Harris will also call plays for the Jets defense.

This move was a long time coming for the Jets. New York is allowing nearly 140 rushing yards per game, which is near the bottom of the league. They're also allowing over 28 points per game, which is the third highest total in the league.

Glenn's decision to fire Wilks is a big one because he could have stuck with his choice for defensive coordinator into the offseason. A lot of times, first year head coaches will stick with their coordinators through the entire season. Glenn's willingness to fire Wilks is a good sign for the Jets' future.

This move was seemingly inevitable, but the Jets have finally made the switch with a few games remaining.

