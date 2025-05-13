Famous QB Coach Shares Bold Statement About Jets' Justin Fields
The New York Jets took a chance on former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields this offseason and there's a lot of excitement in the building for him.
So far this offseason, the overwhelming buzz from New York has been positive about the signing of Fields. He's a 26-year-old dual-threat quarterback who has shown some serious flashes since being taken by Chicago with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The passing games with Fields has had some questions, but it looked like he cleaned some things up last year in Pittsburgh. His running game has never been in question. For example, this is a guy who rushed for over 1,100 yards in just his second season in 2022.
It's going to be completely different-looking offense going from Aaron Rodgers who spent a good chunk of the time in the pocket to Fields who will be all over the place.
Another thing that should make fans excited is quarterback guru, Quincy Avery, had nothing but good things to say about him in a recent appearance on 11Alive News.
"I'm so proud of Justin," Avery said. "Just the way that he has handled everything every step of the way. When things are going good, he's really happy and he bring everyone with him. When things haven't gone the way they could've, he takes a lot of accountability and is always thinking about how he can fix it, how he can correct things to better break his way. I think he has a unique opportunity with the New York Jets this year and I think that we are going to see something special. I think that the way that people look at him as a quarterback is going to completely change this year and he's going to be one of the top QBs in the NFL."
Avery is one of the more famous quarterback coaches out there. There even is a Hulu documentary out there called "The Quincy Avery Effect" on his impact as a quarterback coach. Avery has worked with other top quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love, and C.J. Stroud among others. If he thinks that Fields in in for a big year, that's a good sign.
More NFL: Jets Biggest Question Mark Signing $5.2 Million Deal