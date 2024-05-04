First-Round Offensive Tackle's Injury Lingers into Jets' Rookie Minicamp
New York Jets' first-round draft pick Olu Fashanu is working his way back to 100 percent health.
The rookie left tackle was joined by coaches and trainers on the field during Friday's rookie minicamp session as he recovers from an injury sustained at the NFL Combine.
"They're just starting to ease me in from the Combine. I had like a minor little injury and I've just been rehabbing that," said Fashanu, who said the quad strain occurred during the 40-yard dash.
The 6-foot-6 Fashanu registered a solid 5.11 time in Indianapolis, but bypassed the remaining tests due to the lower body tweak. Two months later, the No. 11 overall draft pick is becoming acclimated to NFL life with the Jets.
"For them, it's all about easing me in, just getting me out on the field, seeing how I move and all that," said Fashanu at a press conference in Florham Park.
Fashanu did not provide a timeline for his return to full strength but said he will continue to lean on the team professionals throughout Jets' OTAs.
"I'm just going to leave it up to the coaching staff and then training staff from what they see out of me and let them assess all that," said Fashanu.
The Penn State left tackle started 12 games in 2023, but his 2022 campaign was ended by injury after eight starts. As for which side he plays for the Jets, Fashanu is taking an open-minded approach to his rookie season.
"I'm always about just being prepared for the moment, so nothing's gonna change for me. I'm gonna continue to work, both left or right, no matter what," said Fashanu.
Following rookie minicamp, the Jets are scheduled for 10 voluntary OTAs practices, beginning on May 20. The dates are as follows: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7. New York closes the nine-week offseason program by hosting a mandatory veteran minicamp on June 11-13.