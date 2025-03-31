First Video Surfaces Of Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf Workout
It certainly seems like signs are pointing toward a partnership between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers is available right now in free agency but recently met with the Steelers. His other reported options, like the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, also are seemingly off the table. The future Hall of Famer is out there for the taking and head coach Mike Tomlin recently talked about the team's pursuit of Rodgers but couldn't say much.
One thing that was interesting on Monday, though, was reports surfaced about a throwing session that was held between Rodgers and DK Metcalf. Video footage of the workout surfaced later in the day, courtesy of Alex Amen (@amen__culture on X) as shared by Arye Pulli of The Sports Place.
All of the signs are pointing toward Rodgers and the Steelers ending up together, but there's nothing signed at this moment. A move makes almost too much sense. The Steelers lost Justin Fields (to the Jets) and Russell Wilson (to the Denver Broncos). Pittsburgh reunited with Mason Rudolph but he obviously isn't at the same level as a player as Rodgers. There aren't many who are.
If the Steelers want to get back to the playoffs in 2025 and maybe even contend, adding Rodgers would help. The Steelers made a big move brining Metcalf to town and handing him a new deal. Adding Rodgers would be the obvious next move. We'll see if it ends up happening.
More NFL: Jets Reveal Why Breakout Star Was 'Critical' Move Of Offseason