Aaron Rodgers Holds Throwing Session With Steelers WR As Rumors Swirl
All signs continue to point toward Aaron Rodgers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers, released by the New York Jets in mid-March, recently met with top Steelers decision-makers as he looks for his next NFL home. And while retirement seemingly remains on the table for the future Hall of Famer, a recent workout with a new Steelers wideout potentially indicates Rodgers has his sights set on Pittsburgh.
"My understanding is the latest step in the process was over the weekend, at UCLA, (Rodgers) threw to D.K. Metcalf," NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Monday during a TV segment. "They did have a throwing session, the two of them together, according to sources informed of that workout. So, Rodgers going through that process, checking all the boxes. ... So, we'll see."
While speaking with reporters Monday at the NFL owners meetings, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered his thoughts on the meeting with Rodgers.
"We had a really productive day," Tomlin said, via NFL.com. "He's been in this thing a long time. I've been in this thing a long time. But there's no substitute for intimacy and spending time together and getting to know one another in a non-competitive environment. So, that was really good. But I don't have any new updates in terms of where the process is. We'll see where it leads us."
As the Steelers potentially prepare to sign Rodgers, the Jets are moving forward with Justin Fields as their top quarterback. However, New York still could target a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, including with the No. 7 pick.
