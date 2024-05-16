Five 'Must-See' New York Jets' Games on 2024 NFL Schedule
The New York Jets' 2024 schedule is stacked with challenging opponents and primetime affairs.
Seven of the team's first 11 games will be played in featured standalone TV windows as the NFL promises viewers a heavy dose of Aaron Rodgers.
After reviewing all 17 of Gang Green's scheduled regular season matchups, I have ranked the Top 5 in terms of appeal.
5. Jets at Vikings (in London) — Week 5
Oct. 6 at 9:30 am ET on NFL Network
This game's intrigue increased after being tabbed as part of the NFL International Series. Featured in a standalone window across the pond, the Rodgers-led Jets will face an old NFC North rival in the Minnesota Vikings.
In terms of star power, this one offers a prime matchup between Vikings' All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. There's also the strong possibility that Minnesota's starting quarterback will be former New York draft pick Sam Darnold should rookie JJ McCarthy need time to adjust.
4. Jets at Jaguars — Week 15
Dec. 15, 1:00 pm ET on FOX
What once was considered a throwaway matchup now demands serious attention as Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence have elevated the Jacksonville Jaguars to relevancy.
The Jaguars have plenty of offensive weapons to challenge the Jets' pass coverage, while Rodgers should be able to exploit holes in the Jaguars' defense. The attractive matchup may also pick up importance should both teams be jockeying for playoff positioning at that juncture.
3. Texans at Jets (TNF) — Week 9
Oct. 31, 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime
The Houston Texans return to the site of last December's surprising 30-6 drubbing by New York. This time, the meeting lands on Prime's Thursday Night Football coverage on Halloween nonetheless.
The Texans, who won a division title and subsequent playoff game in 2023, is an ascending franchise with a budding star at quarterback. Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud, and a stacked receiving corps that includes Nico Hollins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, will provide a stiff test for Gang Green's vaunted defense.
2. Bills at Jets (MNF) — Week 6
Oct. 14, 8:15 pm ET on ESPN
In order to get where they want to go, the Jets need to go through the reigning four-time AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. The two rivals have split the season series each of the past two years with New York winning both home games at MetLife Stadium.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen starring in a divisional heavyweight bout on Monday Night Football. It doesn't get much more exciting than this.
1. Jets at 49ers (MNF) — Week 1
Sep. 9, 8:15 pm ET on ESPN
Although it's only the most highly anticipated Jets' season opener since 2023, this road battle is massive in magnitude. The Monday Night Football affair will mark Rodgers' first real game action since the future Hall-of-Fame field general ruptured his Achilles four offensive snaps into last year's lid-lifter against the Bills.
While the Cal-educated Rodgers will be making a homecoming of sorts, Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh adds to the mystique by returning to San Francisco for the first time since he left his post as defensive coordinator. The 49ers' defense will provide a serious early test for New York's revamped offensive line in what is an early opportunity for a statement win.