NFL Tabs Woody Johnson's Jets for London Game
The New York Jets are going back to Great Britain as part of the NFL International series.
One of four international dates announced Wednesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, the Jets are slated to face the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6 at 9:30 am ET. Minnesota will be designated as the home team for the Week 5 matchup.
The NFL will unveil the full 2024 season schedule on Wednesday evening at 8:00 pm ET. The Jets' Week 1 matchup has also been announced with Aaron Rodgers set to make his comeback on Monday Night Football on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9.
The Jets have twice contested regular season games in England (2015, 2021). On October 4, 2015, New York posted a 27-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium. In 2021, the Jets dropped a 27-20 decision to the Atlanta Falcons on October 10 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Rodgers last contested a game in London as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback in 2022. He threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-22 setback to the New York Giants.
New York Jets' team owner Woody Johnson served four years (2017-2021) as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Minnesota and New York last met in 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium with the host Vikings eking out a 27-22 win over Gang Green in Week 13.
Jets' 2024 Schedule
Week 1 (Sep. 9) — Jets at 49ers (MNF), 8:15 pm ET on ESPN
Week 5 (Oct. 6) — Jets at Vikings (London), 9:30 am ET on NFL Network