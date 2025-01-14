Former Jets Head Coach 'Strong Favorite' For Coordinator Job With This NFC Team
The New York Jets fired their head coach this season, but he’s already fielding offers for his next position.
While 45-year-old Robert Saleh is set to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching vacancy, Saleh is also targeted for defensive coordinator jobs.
One of those jobs would take Saleh out to California, as reported by ESPN’s Nick Wagoner on Monday.
“On the (San Francisco 49ers) defensive coordinator search: Robert Saleh indeed a strong favorite but HC interviews loom... why Dennis Allen is a name to watch if Saleh lands elsewhere... is Kyle Shanahan more flexible on scheme?” Wagoner said.
Saleh was previously employed as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator between 2017 and 2021; it was his job before taking over as the Jets’ head coach, a position he held between 2021 and October 8, 2024.
Saleh finished his time in New York with a 20-36 record.
Just two weeks after being fired by the Jets, Saleh was scooped up by the Green Bay Packers in a consultant role.
Saleh has also spent time with the Jaguars (linebackers coach, 2014-2016), Seattle Seahawks (defensive quality control coach, 2011-2013), and Houston Texans (defensive intern, 2005; defensive quality control coach, 2006-2008; assistant linebackers coach, 2009-2010).
Before joining the Texans, Saleh also served as an assistant coach at the college level for Michigan State (2002-2003), Central Michigan (2004), and Georgia (2005).
Saleh has accrued a wealth of experience in different locales while climbing the coaching ladder. With multiple decades ahead of him in the profession, expect Saleh to be a recurring name in NFL circles for years to come.
But where will he take his talents next?
More NFL: Could Jets Join Bears, Surprisingly Pursue Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?