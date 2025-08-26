Release Opens Door for New York Jets QB Addition
The New York Jets are all set with their starting quarterback with Justin Fields.
Beyond Fields, there at least is somewhat of a question right now. Tyrod Taylor missed most of the preseason with a knee injury, although Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that he is expected to be ready for Week 1. New York released quarterback Adrian Martinez leaving the Jets' depth chart with just Fields, Taylor, and undrafted rookie Brady Cook.
The starter/backup tandem of Fields and Taylor is very solid. Fields has all of the upside in the world and there aren't many backup quarterbacks out there better than Taylor. But, if his knee doesn't hold up as expected, could the Jets target another veteran to add to the room as an emergency option?
ESPN's Rich Cimini suggested former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito as a practice squad option if he remains available.
Could the Jets add another QB over the next few days?
"I know others have mentioned this as well, but I think he’d be a good add for the Jets (practice squad)," Cimini said. "They like Cook and can keep him, too, but DeVito has game experience. Important, considering Taylor’s injury/history."
DeVito has 12 games of experience -- including eight starts -- under his belt over the last two seasons. He went 3-5 in his starts for the Giants and has been better than expected. In 12 games overall, DeVito went 145-for-222 (65.3 percent) passing to go along with 1,358 passing yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions, 227 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown.
If he could be had on the practice squad, a move absolutely would make sense. The soonest we could hear about something like this would be Wednesday. That's when teams can start to form practice squads for the upcoming season.
Fields and Taylor are a great No. 1 and No. 2 for New York. Cook is an intriguing developmental option, but surely isn't the backup. Adding DeVito to the practice squad wouldn't cost much, so why not?
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Jets-Steelers Showdown