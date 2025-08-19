Former Jets Running Back Signs With Vikings
Training camp is quickly comnig to an end and with that being said, we have started to see deals popping up left and right as teams try to solidfy depth just before the new campaign.
We are in the final week of preseason games now. After this week passes, teams will finalize 53-man rosters, begin creating practice squads, and prepare for Week 1. The first game of the regular season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 4th between the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
The new-look New York Jets will kick off the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7th against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.
New York hasn't been too active on the open market recently, but there has been former members of the Jets out there for the taking and finding new deals. For example, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that former Jets running back Xazavian Valladay is signing with the Minnesota Vikings.
"The Vikings are signing RB Xazavian Valladay, per his agent (J. Tooson)," Garafolo said. "Former undrafted free agent of the Texans was with the #Saints from last November to though this spring. Now headed to Minnesota."
Former Jets running back Xazavian Valladay has found new home with Vikings
Valladay has had an active start to his young NFL career to this point. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and was signed by the Houston Texans afterward. He was only with the Texans for a brief period before being released. He then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for a short time as well before joining the Jets. He played in one game during the 2023 season with the Jets. Most of the season was spent on the practice squad.
Valladay spent some time on the Jets' practice squad last year as well, but was released and joined the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. So, Valladay went undrafted in 2023 and has spent time with the Texans, Steelers, Jets, Saints, and now the Vikings ever since. Over that stretch, he's only seen one game of NFL action, but hopefully that changes for the young back in 2025 in Minnesota.
