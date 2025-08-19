Jets Country

Former Jets Running Back Signs With Vikings

The former Jets running back has found a new home in free agency...

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Training camp is quickly comnig to an end and with that being said, we have started to see deals popping up left and right as teams try to solidfy depth just before the new campaign.

We are in the final week of preseason games now. After this week passes, teams will finalize 53-man rosters, begin creating practice squads, and prepare for Week 1. The first game of the regular season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 4th between the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

The new-look New York Jets will kick off the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7th against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

New York hasn't been too active on the open market recently, but there has been former members of the Jets out there for the taking and finding new deals. For example, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that former Jets running back Xazavian Valladay is signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

"The Vikings are signing RB Xazavian Valladay, per his agent (J. Tooson)," Garafolo said. "Former undrafted free agent of the Texans was with the #Saints from last November to though this spring. Now headed to Minnesota."

Former Jets running back Xazavian Valladay has found new home with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings helmet
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Valladay has had an active start to his young NFL career to this point. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and was signed by the Houston Texans afterward. He was only with the Texans for a brief period before being released. He then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for a short time as well before joining the Jets. He played in one game during the 2023 season with the Jets. Most of the season was spent on the practice squad.

Valladay spent some time on the Jets' practice squad last year as well, but was released and joined the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. So, Valladay went undrafted in 2023 and has spent time with the Texans, Steelers, Jets, Saints, and now the Vikings ever since. Over that stretch, he's only seen one game of NFL action, but hopefully that changes for the young back in 2025 in Minnesota.

More NFL: Jets Price Tag For Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson Revealed

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News