Jets Price Tag For Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson Revealed
There’s a serious superstar out there potentially on the trade block right now.
The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly are listening to offers for superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson after months of rumors and a public holdout. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported the news.
"With contract talks at an impasse, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for four-time Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport," Pelissero said. "No deal is imminent. But the NFL’s reigning sack leader is available for the right price."
As of writing, there isn’t much out there about who could land Hendrickson if the Bengals actually do decide to move him. But, if so, a deal certainly would cost a lot for the New York Jets. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Bengals have looked for at least a young defensive player and a first-round pick.
"Teams that have recently inquired about Bengals star Trey Hendrickson were told Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources," Russini said. "The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher."
Could Jets actually bring Trey Hendrickson to New York?
What could that look like for New York? The draft pick portion of the report is simple. Toss in a first-round pick plus maybe another pick. For a young defender, the Jets have standout guys like Will McDonald IV or Micheal Clemons among others. This isn't to say that a deal would happen. But, it's an exercise to show what the potential cost would be for the Jets if they were to inquire about Hendrickson based on the reporting out there right now.
Hendrickson is an All-World talent. He had 17 1/2 sacks in each of the last two years and finished second in the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award voting in 2024. He's a guy who can transform a defense, but he'll be expensive. The Jets have over $27 million in cap space right now. The hold up with Hendrickson isn't only a high price tag on the trade block, but that he's looking for massive contract right now. That's not to say that he hasn't earned one, but a deal in the neighborhood of $40 million annually seems to be too high at the moment for what the Jets are building.
