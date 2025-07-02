Former Jets Tight End Catches Flack: 'Forgot How To Play Football'
If you’ve failed the New York Jets in the past as a player, it might always haunt you.
Aaron Rodgers knows something about that.
But Rodgers isn’t the only ex-Jet catching strays these days.
On a recent episode of the Locked On Jets podcast, respected writer John Butchko of Gang Green Nation was in the middle of a monologue about New York’s safety position battle in 2025, when Butchko’s stream of thought suddenly had him recalling the rapid descent of a former Jet.
“I think the safety position’s … intriguing,” Butchko began.
“I’m assuming that the late-round pick Malachi Moore is going to be in the mix against Tony Adams. I think Andre Cisco’s got one starting safety spot probably locked down.”
“Tony Adams versus Malachi Moore is interesting … the Jets really haven't had many guys who have been rookie starters as Day 3 picks.”
That’s when Butchko began bringing up Day 3 rookies who have started for the Jets over the past 20 years, eventually landing on a former tight end.
“Chris Herndon in 2018 … actually got off a really solid start in his career,” Butchko said. “His rookie season was his best season. He actually looked pretty promising as a rookie, and then after his rookie season, it's almost like he forgot how to play football.”
“I mean, he couldn't catch the ball when it came to him. After his rookie season, it felt like he was on his way to being like a top 10 tight end, and it felt like there was an outside shot that (he could be) your number one option in a passing game.”
“And then it just completely fell apart for him … it was really tough to believe.”
We hope Herndon is doing okay. He last played for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.
