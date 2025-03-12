NFL Legend Picks 1 Destination For Jets' Aaron Rodgers
We could find out where (and if) Aaron Rodgers will be playing football in 2025 in the very near future.
There were reports that a decision could come out on Tuesday but here we are on Wednesday with no reported announcement yet. Rodgers has been heavily tied to the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that his decision is coming down to these two teams. It certainly doesn't seem like retirement is going to happen this offseason, but he's surprised us before. Nothing can be ruled out when it comes to Rodgers.
He's had a fantastic career. If he hangs up his cleats he will be considered one of the best to ever do it and be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. If he continues his career, maybe he can make one more great run. We'll see.
If he's going to play, it seems like it will be for the Giants or Steelers, but National Football League Hall of Famer and former Rodgers teammate Brett Favre said that he thinks Rodgers should sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
"By all means sign with the Vikings," Favre said. "They've got a really good football team and they're loaded at pretty much every position."
Favre notably spent most of his career with the Packers, then played for the Jets, and then finished his career with the Vikings. He also had a season with the Atlanta Falcons at the beginning.
Could Rodgers follow Favre's path after both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones reportedly signed elsewhere?
