Former New York Jets Quarterback Signs Practice Squad Deal with Buffalo Bills
Roster cuts throughout the week saw many current and former New York Jets lose their jobs. Ex-quarterback Mike White was among the players who dealt with that reality.
White was released by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a decision that came as somewhat of a surprise. White lost his second-string job to Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
With teams searching for backup quarterbacks, White was well-positioned to find a team.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he's already done just that. Schefter reported that White has signed a practice squad deal with the Buffalo Bills.
"Staying in the AFC East: Former Dolphins and Jets QB Mike White is signing with the Buffalo Bills practice squad, per sources. The Bills will be White’s third different AFC East team in three seasons."
As Schefter alluded, this will be his third AFC East team in as many seasons.
White's best stop in his career came with the Jets. He started in four games during 2022 and was a fan favorite, throwing for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.
While his numbers didn't stand out, his play was good enough for the Dolphins to give him a contract last offseason.
He backed up Tua Tagovailoa and saw action in six games as Miami had a few blowout wins, including two against New York. White threw for 74 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
In his two games against the Jets, he attempted just two passes. He completed both for four yards.
The Bills will give White a chance, as they only have two quarterbacks on their unofficial depth chart. Josh Allen will be the man in charge, while veteran Mitchell Trubisky is his current backup.
If either of them goes down, White should be right in line to suit up.