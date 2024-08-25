Miami Dolphins Release Former New York Jets Quarterback
Former New York Jets quarterback Mike White earned a few starts during his time with the team. In fact, he looked to be an above-average backup quarterback and someone the Jets players loved.
In four starts in the 2022 campaign, White threw for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. It wasn't anything to write home about, but for New York, it was much better than what they had.
White ended up with the Miami Dolphins as a backup in 2023. Perhaps he believed he had a chance to start at some point in the year due to Tua Tagovailoa's injury history, but Tagovailoa stayed healthy and was one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.
White, a Florida native, was expected to be the QB2 for the Dolphins entering the preseason but lost his job to Skylar Thompson.
As a result, the former Jets quarterback has been released, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
White should find a team looking for a second or third-string quarterback, and with the season still two weeks away, he has time to do just that.
Miami might've released him to give him an opportunity to play elsewhere, given there wasn't a need for him.
A reunion with New York doesn't make much sense with the Jets quarterback room full. However, if someone were to get hurt, the front office could always look to bring in a familiar face.
New York, however, has other pressing needs they need to focus on outside of a third-string quarterback.
If signed by another team, White would play for his third team in as many seasons.