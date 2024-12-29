Former New York Jets Star Blasts Breece Hall’s Lack of Use in Offense
To former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott, the larger controversy when it comes to the offense is that running back Breece Hall hasn’t had 20 touches in a game this season.
While Scott is technically wrong about that, it didn’t stop him from sounding off about Hall’s overall lack of use in the offense during an appearance on SNY.
“They have a running back that needs to be fed,” Scott said. “It's a shame, it's almost laughable the fact that Breece Hall has not gotten over 20 touches in any game this season.”
Well, he actually has. In fact, Hall has 20 or more touches in six games this season, when one includes rushes and receptions.
But, he hasn’t carried the ball more than 18 times in a game this season. That just happened to be his only 100-yard rushing game, which led to 113 yards against the Buffalo Bills in October.
The Jets face the Bills again on Sunday.
Scott’s point had less to do with touches and more to do with his role in the offense, which admittedly seems to be de-emphasized as games go on.
“(He) is one of the most dynamic football players in all of the NFL,” Scott said. “He's a guy that gets his explosives by handoffs and short dumps and he's shown that he can go out there to be the No. 1 receiver and run a go route and make DB's or even safeties pay.”
Hall enters Sunday’s game with 774 yards rushing and needing 220 yards to match his 994 yards from a season ago. He also has 53 receptions for 461 yards. He has seven combined touchdowns.
The third-year back is on an offense that features plenty of star power, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the last of which has seen his production de-emphasized the past couple of weeks as Rodgers has been more reliant on Adams.
The Jets have also tried carving out a role for rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Allen has taken some touches away from Hall, and Scott says that’s a mistake.
“I appreciate Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, but it should be Breece Hall and he only comes out when he’s tired and asking for a blow,” Scott said.
Scott was also asked what Hall needs to improve on in the offseason, given that he’s entering a contract year in 2025. Scott said nothing. To him, Hall isn’t the problem on this offense.
“You talk about Saquon Barkley getting 20-30 touches, when you have a dynamic player like that it’s not about passing the ball,” Scott said. “He’s 220 pounds, he breaks guys down so if you have him the ball he gets his explosives from that.”