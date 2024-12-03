New York Jets Insider: Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson Have Issues With Offense
After the New York Jets lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, running back Breece Hall said that “this year has probably been the most trying year of my life.”
One insider provided a bit more context on Monday.
During Jets Final Drive on SNY, insider Connor Hughes talked about New York’s current situation. The Jets (3-9) are five games away from the end of the season.
When that comes, New York owner Woody Johnson will have to hire a new general manager and a new head coach. That might also come with a new quarterback and certainly new offensive coaches.
That might be music to the ears of Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. As Hughes reported, the pair aren’t exactly happy with how they’re being used in the offense.
“I know Garrett and Breece right now have issues with what's happening under center and I know they have a lot of issues with the offensive staff,” Hughes said.
Those offensive assistants would be Nathaniel Hackett, who was hired as offensive coordinator last year and was demoted after five games when Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh, and Todd Downing, who was promoted to offensive play-caller after Hackett’s demotion.
As for “under center,” well that would be quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as he’s taken every meaningful snap this season.
Hall and Wilson have put up quality numbers this season. Hall has rushed for 692 yards and four touchdowns and has caught 46 passes for 401 yards and two touchdowns. The third-year back has more than 1,000 total yards this season. But, there have been times Hall has not been deployed productively in games.
As for Wilson, he’s pointed toward another 1,000-yard season, which would be the third straight of his career. He has a team-leading 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns. Few receivers have been targeted as much as Wilson’s 118.
But, of course, that production hasn’t led to many wins.
Whoever takes over the front office and the lead headset on the sideline, one of their early tasks will be to determine what to do with both Hall and Wilson in terms of a long-term deal. Next year Hall will be in the final year of his rookie deal and can become a free agent. Wilson, a first-round pick, can be kept for 2026 if the Jets use their fifth-year option.
It’s possible both Hall and Wilson stay with New York long-term. But it won’t be cheap, Hughes said.
“I genuinely believe that all of these key players that are going to be due money they'll be willing to talk to the Jets, they'll be willing to consider it,” Hughes said. “But there will be no hometown discount that after what they've endured for the last four years.”