Former NFL Executive Says New York Jets Star Holdout Will Report to Team Soon
Could New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick be with the team as soon as this weekend? One former NFL general manager turned insider says that’s the case.
Michael Lombardi told VSiN Live on Friday night that the Jets’ biggest offseason acquisition is about to join the Jets after missing all of training camp and the preseason hoping to get a new contract extension.
“I'm told reliably by people inside the Reddick camp that he's due to come in sometime maybe today or tomorrow,” Lombardi said.
The New Jersey native was at one time the general manager for the Cleveland Browns (2013-14) after working his way through the NFL as a scout and pro personnel director. His last NFL job was as an assistant to the coaching staff with New England from 2014-16. He won three Super Bowl rings as a scout or executive.
He hosts the The GM Shuffle podcast with Femi Abebefe and co-hosts another program for VSiN, which is the Vegas Stats & Information Network.
Lombardi went on to say that there was “no chance” Reddick would play in Week 1.
Earlier this week, even as he held out, he participated in an event in Jersey City, N.J., to hand out book bags and school supplies to area children. Notably, he signed Jets helmets and other items.
Reddick, who was traded to the Jets earlier this year from the Philadelphia Eagles and is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal, is already on the hook for a reported $2.05 million in fines, per ESPN.
Now that the regular season is about to begin, Reddick would lose game checks, which could be more than $800,000 per game, as he the Jets are responsible for paying him $14.5 million in the current contract.
That could be the main motivator for Reddick to return this weekend, even if he is unable to play.
Last season with Philadelphia he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod.
In 2022, the first year of his current deal, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles that season.
In the past four years he has amassed 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) have more sacks in that span. He is also one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four season of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.
He also leads the NFL in forced fumbles (15) and strip sacks (13) in that span.